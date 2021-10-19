I was offered GH¢16 billion to destroy Chief of Staff – Prophet Gaisie reveals

Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie

Founder and leader of Prophetic Hill Chapel, Prophet Nigel Gaisie, has disclosed that he was paid a sum of GH¢16 billion to ‘destroy’ the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare.

The man of God explained that a close source to Madam Osei-Opare approached him and asked that he prays for the destruction of the chief of staff.



The person, according to the prophet, was resentful and blamed Madam Osei-Opare for his inability to earn a position from the presidency.



Speaking in the Twi dialect on Angel FM’s Anopa Bofo Morning Show, Prophet Gaisie told Kofi Adoma Nwanwani that “someone brought the current Chief of Staff to me to pray and destroy her. Yes, Madam Frema Opare, someone close to her.”



He continued that “they brought GHS16 billion that the president prior to the elections had promised to make him the chief of staff but it’s been three months into governance and nothing seems to be happening and it is the fault of the woman.”



His response to the unnamed man was that “I am not that kind of pastor.”

The clergyman underscored that he is a young man filled with the anointing of God therefore, cannot be seen engaging in such activities.



He believes that his reputation would be tarnished thus having dire repercussions on his prophetic ministry; a position he intends to retain for a long time as a general overseer, irrespective of the number of people under his leadership.



He added that “that is someone’s mother and what could GHS16 billion possibly do for me. I used to see her frequently while I was at Legon.”



He concluded that “edidi daa ye sini edidi preko” to wit it is better to enjoy every day than once.