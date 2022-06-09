I was quoted out of context - Professor Annim on 'Public Sector Workers overpaid' comment

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has expressed surprise about reactions to his comments that Public Sector Workers are overpaid.

According to him, his statement was taken out of context.



Giving an explanation on the GTV Breakfast Show, Prof. Anim said what he spoke about in his inaugural lecture, is the ”variation between the earnings and output of Public Sector Workers” and not what is being peddled around.



Background



The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has said workers in the public sector are generally overpaid for work done.



The Government Statistician said average, public sector workers were paid double for their output.

He has, therefore, called for the creation of a Public Productivity Committee of Parliament to work as the Public Accounts Committee and ensure that ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and the public sector, in general, deliver output commensurate with their earnings.



Delivering his inaugural lecture at the University of Cape Coast last Thursday, Prof. Annim said while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for the public sector worker, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half the earnings.



“What people earn should be equal to their output and be equal to what they spend,” he said, adding that basically there was something wrong and that such gaps should be closed in the country’s quest for real development.



He observed that the tenure of public officers of such institutions and organizations should be renewed or revoked, based on the attainment of targets.



Prof. Annim said workers should be made to account for their output.