2
Menu
News

I was quoted out of context - Professor Annim on 'Public Sector Workers overpaid' comment

Prof. Samuel Kobina Annim, Government Statistician, GSS 2020 Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim

Thu, 9 Jun 2022 Source: gbcghanaonline.com

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has expressed surprise about reactions to his comments that Public Sector Workers are overpaid.

According to him, his statement was taken out of context.

Giving an explanation on the GTV Breakfast Show, Prof. Anim said what he spoke about in his inaugural lecture, is the ”variation between the earnings and output of Public Sector Workers” and not what is being peddled around.

Background

The Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Kobina Annim, has said workers in the public sector are generally overpaid for work done.

The Government Statistician said average, public sector workers were paid double for their output.

He has, therefore, called for the creation of a Public Productivity Committee of Parliament to work as the Public Accounts Committee and ensure that ministries, departments, and agencies (MDAs) and the public sector, in general, deliver output commensurate with their earnings.

Delivering his inaugural lecture at the University of Cape Coast last Thursday, Prof. Annim said while earnings averaged about GH¢3,420 for the public sector worker, output in the sector averaged about GH¢1,420, less than half the earnings.

“What people earn should be equal to their output and be equal to what they spend,” he said, adding that basically there was something wrong and that such gaps should be closed in the country’s quest for real development.

He observed that the tenure of public officers of such institutions and organizations should be renewed or revoked, based on the attainment of targets.

Prof. Annim said workers should be made to account for their output.

Source: gbcghanaonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Gideon Mensah leaves Black Stars camp in Japan
5 cases of monkeypox recorded in Ghana
Peace FM's DKY, Yaw Kesseh make wild allegations over Jojo Wollacott selection
Obiri Boahen scolds Adom Otchere
15-year-old sexually-molested girl breaks silence
5 players likely to be left out of Ghana's squad for the World Cup
Chelsea FC Ghanaian kit man reportedly dies after 2 weeks on vacation in Ghana
Obiri Boahen shreds critics to pieces over Togbe Afede’s Ex-gratia
Odoi Kwao family call for the arrest of Nii Lante Vanderpuye
I never said Akufo-Addo won't make it to Heaven - Ablakwa clarifies