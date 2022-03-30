0
I was sacked after one week by a close friend in Germany - Germany based Ghanaian

Christian Gyan,,.png Christian Gyan and host of the interview

Wed, 30 Mar 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

A Germany-based Ghanaian, Christian Gyan, has revealed that a close friend invited him to Germany and sacked him after a week of staying.

In an interview on SVTV Africa, Christian revealed that he had no intention of moving to Germany from Italy.

According to Christian, he planned to migrate to Spain but accepted his friend’s request to join him.

“The person who asked me to come to Germany sacked me within one week of staying. He didn't give me any reason, and I didn't ask. He is a very close friend. I did not want to come to Germany. I planned to move to Spain from Italy, but my friend convinced me to come here,” he told DJ Nyaami.

Christian mentioned that he had to live with a brother and his wife for a year. According to Gyan, he only saw it as a stepping stone to his success.

“I don't have anything against my friend. I still love her in my heart. But I want people to know that life will not always be easy. There will be challenges,” he added.

Moreover, the former footballer also shared his journey from Ghana through Europe. Christian Gyan also happens to be Black Star forward Felix Afena-Gyan’s uncle.

