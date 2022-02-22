I was selling weed and robbing in Tema at age 11 – Prophet Gideon Baffour

Ghanaian prophet, Gideon Baffour

Source: Attractive Mustapha, Contributor

A Ghanaian prophet based in the United States of America, Prophet Gideon Baffour has revealed that at age 11, he was on the street selling weed and assisting robbers to rob his friends.

Speaking on Hitz 103.9 FM in Accra, with FRANKY5 on this is Gospel show Monitored by Blogger Attractive Mustapha Nii OKai Inusah, he said that between age 11 and 17, he had a gang that he used to give information about his rich friends for the gang to go and rob them.



He said even though his father was a pastor at that time he was a bad boy.



As to what led him to be a bad boy he said it could be broken home or bad influences from friends.

He, however, narrated that he had a smoking friend called Ebo who was denied a USA visa twice to accompany him to see a pastor for prayers and when they go to that pastor the pastor prophesied that he will become a prophet.



He narrated that he even challenged and disrespect the pastor that day.



“I disrespected the pastor and it too one lady I have been trying to date to convince me to go apologies to the pastor “