I was stripped down for a road traffic offense - Barker-Vormawor

Wed, 18 May 2022 Source: rainbowradioonline.com
Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, Oliver Barker-Vormawor has been released after he was arrested and charged with careless driving.
Taking to Facebook again, the lawyer stated that said he was stripped down and kept in police cells for 8hours, for a “road traffic offense”.
“Just released. Arrested at 7:30am. Stripped down and kept in police cells for 8hours, for a ‘road traffic offense’ apparently. 30,000 cedis bail and 2 sureties.
“I am not above the law.
“But why did the 7 Police officers take Albert Donkor from the Police cell, and go and shoot him inside the bush? Then for three weeks lie to his mother that he was assisting with investigation? How is this still a democracy?!”
