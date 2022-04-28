I was surprised when GhanaWeb called me - Ibrahim Mahama receives plaque for Creative Arts Excellence

GhanaWeb has presented the award for Creative Arts Excellence from the 2021 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards to Ibrahim Mahama, the artist.

The presentation, which was done on behalf of the company by the Managing Editor of GhanaWeb, Daniel Oduro, is to recognize the contributions of the artist to the creative arts.



He urged the artist to continue to inspire people through his work.



“This was our maiden edition of the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards and the nominations were done by our readers and our viewers on both ghanaweb.com and on GhanaWeb TV and it is also the same readers and viewers who selected the winner.



“So, it was a popular choice award and not just us but the people of Ghana, majority of whom are on GhanaWeb believe that you’re doing something really impressive, that you needed to be given the recognition.



“Unfortunately, you couldn’t be at the main awards last December but finally, you’re here and we’re very grateful. We want to say continue doing the good work you’re doing for this country and the youth of this country is proud of you and hopefully, you’ll inspire a whole new generation,” he said.

On his part, Ibrahim Mahama expressed his gratitude to GhanaWeb and explained how surprised he was at getting the call from the company, especially when his name is usually mixed up with that of another popular person.



“This is such a wonderful honour, thank you very much. I was actually very surprised when I got the message from you guys because my name has always been confused but it’s good because for a long time, in terms of looking at the creative arts, I’ve always thought that the infrastructure has been limited so as artists, we should take responsibility for sometimes shifting the narratives,” he said.



Watch him receive the award here:



