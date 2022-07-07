I was the first person to predict effects of the Russia-Ukraine war on Ghana – Wontumi

NPP Ashanti Regional Chairman Antwi Boasiako 'Wontumi'

Government of Ghana seeks IMF bailout

Wontumi justifies the government’s IMF bailout decision



Government blames external factors for current economic challenges



Ashanti Regional Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party, Bernard Antwi Boasiako alias Wontumi, has stated that he foresaw the impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on Ghana’s economy.



According to Wontumi, he first predicted the impact of the war on Ghana’s economy, even at a time when some intellectuals and members of the opposition doubted its global effects.



“As I talk to you now, beyond the COVID-19, the Russia and Ukraine war is something that has affected us. When the Russia-Ukraine war started, I was the first person to blow (the alarm). At the time, the likes of Franklin Cudjoe, some political science lecturers, and members of the opposition NDC said Wontumi is not intelligent. Yes, we have knowledge and we have wisdom. So when it started, I came to talk about it. I said that the Russia and Ukraine war was going to affect the whole world,” he told Kwame Nkrumah Tikese of Okay FM.

Wontumi, who was justifying the government’s decision to apply for a financial bailout from the International Monetary Fund, asserted that Ghana’s economy was on the right path until the pandemic and the war came.



“As I talk to you, there are so many sanctions that America and the European Union have imposed on Russia, and that has impacted the entire world,” he said.



Wontumi towed the position of the government, arguing that Ghana’s current economic crisis stems from external factors and not as a result of the economic management by the current administration.



GA/BOG