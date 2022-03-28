1
Menu
News

I was under pressure to leave Ghana but I regret travelling to Dubai - Ghanaian reveals

Video Archive
Mon, 28 Mar 2022 Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian contract worker based in Dubai Louis has disclosed that after his business failed, a friend encouraged him to join him in Dubai for work, but he did not meet his expectations.

In a chat on SVTV Africa with DJ Nyaami, Louis indicated that agents deceived him about the working conditions in Dubai. He added that he would not advise any Ghanaian to come to Dubai for greener pastures.

You may wonder why he is still there if he speaks against the working conditions of the glamorous city. According to Louis, he wishes to complete his work contract before returning to Ghana.

“I look at it as being in prison or school for two years. Just work diligently and leave for my country after two years. My contract ends in December, so I hope to come home and start afresh. I would not want to travel to any Arab country again,” he said on ‘Daily Hustle Worldwide.’

Louis added that he is still unaware of the amount of his salary. Moreover, black workers are unappreciated in the city.

“They exploit us, but we take it because of the little we may earn. Before coming here, the company will tell you how much you will earn, but the situation here is completely different.”

According to Loius, the standard of living in Dubai is relatively expensive, and about six company workers share a tiny room.

Watch video below

Source: SVTV Africa
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Saudi Arabia-based Ghanaian lady reveals both employer and son wanted to have sex with her
Akim Oda MP escapes mob attack as irate NPP supporters storm his residence
Black Stars land in Nigeria for World Cup play-off showdown
South Dayi MP calls out Akufo-Addo
Ken Agyapong on how Zanetor Rawlings gave him water when he was angry
Lydia Forson’s take on Will Smith’s slap incident at Oscars
Prince Tagoe makes bold claim about Felix Afena-Gyan
Mahama justifies silence on Kennedy Agyapong attacks
The latest information from Black Stars camp ahead of Nigeria game