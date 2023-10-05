I was with the kume preko people who now label me as NDC – Dormaahene

The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has refuted claims of being politically affiliated.

Speaking on GhanaWeb TV’s Lowdown hosted by Daniel Oduro, the Dormaahene who also doubles as a High Court judge, said his roots rather stems from the particular party at the forefront of the accusation being levelled against him.



“I for one, have been branded as for a particular party even though... I have never been even a sympathiser. Before I became a judge, I was with the people who are no blaming me,” he stated.



According to Agyemang Badu II, he was an active member in the 1995 kume preko demonstration which was led by some key members of the now New Patriotic Party including now President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



“Yes. I am a kume preko graduate so when I speak I’ve seen it all,” he stated.



The Kume Preko protest of 1995 was a massive public protest tagged as the biggest in the history of Ghana.



The protest was aimed at registering public displeasure against the government of the day led by Jerry John Rawlings and his National Democratic Congress on the back of economic hardships and an attempt by the government to introduce a Value Added Tax (VAT).

Dormaahene labelled an NDC member



On the back of his criticisms of the New Patriotic Party and the government, Osagyefo Oseadeeyo Agyemang Badu II has been labelled by several members of the ruling party as being a member of the National Democratic Congress.



Former National Chairman of the NPP, Freddie Blay in an interview in September this year accused the Dormaahene of being an NDC member.



“There is the Dormaa judge… the chief, he speaks for the NDC; makes utterances for them… and it’s obvious that he speaks for the NDC, and that’s my opinion. I say all his utterances indicate that he supports the NDC,” he stated.







Read the full publication below:

Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



You can also watch the latest episode of Everyday People on GhanaWeb TV below:



