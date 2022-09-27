19
Menu
News

I wasn't awarded knighthood for giving Ghana’s gold to Queen Elizabeth – Sir Sam Jonah

Sam Jonah Kbe.png Sir Sam Jonah

Tue, 27 Sep 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sir Sam Jonah has explained why he was awarded a knighthood by the British Royal family in a bid to dispel rumours around the award he received in 2003.

The former Ashanti Gold Chief Executive Officer disclosed that he received the award for leadership within the Commonwealth group of nations.

He said, that reason was contrary to the popular notion that handing over Ghana’s gold to the then Queen Elizabeth II, was what earned him the knighthood.

“First of all, I was not awarded the knighthood because I gave Ghana’s gold to the queen. I have heard all of that before.

In fact, at the time when I became Chief Executive of Ashanti, Ghana had 55% of the company and I am not sure Ghana government will allow you to take 55% to the Queen,” he said on the BBUM show on Ghana Television on September 25.

Asked why he was knighted, he responded: “The British won’t tell you, of course but officially, they said it was for leadership and business in the Commonwealth… that is what the official statement said. And to an extent that I had a couple of lifetime achievement awards unrelated to royalty, there must have been something that they saw,” he stressed.

In June 2003, Jonah became the first Ghanaian to be knighted in the 21st century when he was presented with an honorary knighthood (KBE) by the then Prince of Wales, in recognition of his achievements as an African businessman, a leading business executive from the Commonwealth, and an international public figure.

He also spoke about the circumstances that allowed him to send his whole family to the Buckingham Palace for the event and why he was knighted by them Prince Charles instead of his mother, Queen Elizabeth.

He wished the new monarch a wonderful era stating that he was sure that King Charles III will discharge his duties with a lot of excellence.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Mankessim Murder: How suspect's wife sparked death rumours
Why I married a whiteman - NSMQ mistress
Abronye DC 'shields' Akufo-Addo
Gabby Otchere- Darko replies Prof Hanke
Akufo-Addo booed at concert: Staffer in dirty fight with Twitter influencer
Mankessim killing: Mother gives 'chilling' account of daughter’s murder
Gabby eulogizes Pratt, Baako, others in defense of freedom
NDC to field Akan chairman as flagbearer in 2028 – Ben Ephson
Kwaku Annan explains the mistaken Bawumia insult that got him fired
Mankessim murder: Assemblyman on how residents respected prime suspect