I wasn’t bothered Mahama removed me as Minister in 2012 – ET Mensah

ET Mensah, former Minister of Water Resources, Works and Housing

• Former Minister E. T. Mensah touts his time as minister of government

• He says he was least worried when in 2012 ex-president John Dramani Mahama ‘retired’ him



• He has recently been making critical remarks of the state of the party



Former Water Resources, Works and Housing Minister, Enoch Teye Mensah, popularly referred to as E. T. Mensah has disclosed that he wasn’t bothered that then president John Dramani Mahama stripped him of his ministerial post when he won the 2012 elections.



GhanaWeb monitored comments he made when he appeared on Metro TV’s Good Evening Ghana program late last week to discuss issues around the Saglemi Housing project, which issue is currently the subject of criminal prosecution.



Asked by host Paul Adom-Otchere if he was “unhappy that President Mahama changed you from the Ministry of Works and Housing?”



E. T. Mensah replied: “No, I wasn’t at all, why should I be unhappy?”

A follow up question about whether he wished that Mahama “should have let you finish the Sege project before you exited the Ministry?” elicited the response: “Wish that? Wishes are not horses, otherwise everybody will ride.



“So if the man says this is the man I want to work with, you have to just handover and walk away.”



President Mahama after winning the 2012 election redeployed three Mills-era top ministers to the presidency with the trio later becoming known as the ‘Three Wise Men.’ Aside Mensah, the other two were current speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin and Cletus Avoka.



E. T. Mensah has been defending his role in birthing the Saglemi Housing project whiles belieing claims by some party members that the project was meant to be executed in phases.



Following his recent critical remarks about the party and some members, a petition has been submitted with the party hierarchy to probe the former Accra Mayor and Youth and Sports Minister for anti-party conduct.



