I watch Twene Jonas’ videos very often - Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah

Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

• Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says he watches videos of Twene Jonas often

• The Information Minister however says he does not subscribe to the insults of the social commentator



• Jonas has carved a niche for himself as a thorn in the flesh of the president and his government



Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong-Nkrumah has disclosed his fancy for content generated by social commentator, Twene Jonas.



Despite carving a niche for himself as a thorn in the flesh of the president and his government, the American-based Ghanaian appears to have caught the attention of the Information Minister with one of his catchphrases.



Appearing on Thursday, November 4, 2021 edition of Peace FM’s morning show hosted by Kwame Sefa Kayi, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said he watches the usual Facebook live videos of Twene Jonas but does not subscribe to his use of harsh words which usually includes insults on the people he criticizes.

According to the information minister, not only does he watch videos of the social commentator, but he subscribes to his popular catchphrase “the system is working 24/7.”



Explaining the reason behind his love for that particular phrase, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah noted that every country finds means to build a system that works in aid of its development.



In Ghana’s case he says, the Vice President, Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia has been at the forefront of building a working system through digitization and digitalization.



Listen to the information minister in the video below:



