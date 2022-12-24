1
I welcome Brogya Genfi’s suit withdrawal - Opare Addo

42298991 George Opare Addo

Sat, 24 Dec 2022 Source: classfmonline.com

The National Youth Organiser of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), George Opare Addo, has welcomed the decision by his sole contender, Yaw Brogya Genfi, to withdraw a suit he filed against his recent re-election at the University of Cape Coast in the Central Region on 10 December 2022.

“I have received the news of the statement written by Brogya Genfi, an immediate past aspirant for the position of National Youth Organiser of the NDC".

“I welcome his decision, as it is in the right direction. Our party is one that emphasizes ensuring the right procedures and regulations are adhered to".

“I am glad that finally, my brother is rallying support behind the youth wing irrespective of our differences,” he said in a press release issued on Thursday, 22 December 2022.

Opare Addo also thanked party leaders who intervened in the issue, especially former President John Dramani Mahama, for the new development.

“He has shown, once again, that he is the leader our party needs at this crucial time of our history,” he added.

Genfi secured an injunction at the Amasaman High Court on Friday, 17 December 2022, citing unfair electoral practices that, in his view, led to his defeat at the NDC’s Youth and Women’s Conference held at the University of Cape Coast.

He lost by 25 votes to Opare Addo, popularly referred to as Pablo.

Source: classfmonline.com
