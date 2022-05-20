I went through the right processes to import my tigers - Cheddar

Residents accuse businessman of housing wild tigers

Nana Bediako confirms ownership of two tiger cubs



Nana Bediako assures of public safety over tiger fears



Businessman Nana Kwame Bediako, popularly called Freedom Jacob Caesar or Chedder, has explained why he decided to house two tigers at his ridge residence.



Confirming the presence of the big cats to the press on May 19, Cheddar indicated that he brought the animals into the country through the right processes and in the end, his animals will boost Ghana’s domestic tourism.



He noted that, he brought in experts from abroad who created a safety cage for the animals in order to ensure that they do not pose a danger to society.

“First of all, it is right, I have two tigers that I bought on a bid between Ghana and Dubai I was the representative from the private sector that had initiated my interest in purchasing these two animals. But we did go through the process, the animals are seven months old, still at the very young stage.



“I went in to buy these animals to add to the value of tourism in our country. I wanted to go into the Safari World by making sure that Ghana becomes the first country in the whole of West Africa, East Africa and Central Africa, except for South Africa that has these animals.



“We wanted to be the first that will have it and so, I went in for the male and the female version of it, I have been keeping them on me for six months. I brought expects from outside to create a safety cage for these animals so they don’t become dangerous to the public,” Cheddar said in the interview.



Background



Residents of Wonder World Estates, Avenue Lincoln near the British High Commission at Ridge in Accra, expressed deep concerns over the two tigers in their neighbourhood.

Some media reportage quoted residents who claimed that “the animals stink. Those animals are held inside an apartment where there is no access to proper fresh air. As soon as the door is open, you sniff a strong unpleasant smell emanating from them.”



Others also said, “They are opened early in the morning and then sent inside around 10am. They pee and poo on the floor. They also make noise which disturbs our sleep.”



