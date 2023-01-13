‘I went to Bawumia’s father’s grave to seek support for his son’ – Obiri Boahen

Nana Obiri Boahen , Former Deputy General Secretary, (NPP)

Former Deputy General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen, has vowed to do everything possible to ensure that Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is elected president of the country.

Obiri Boahen disclosed that he visited the graves of the vice president's parents to ask for their spiritual assistance in the NPP elections and the 2024 general elections.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM’s ‘Adea Kyea Bia’ Show, on January 12, 2023, monitored by GhanaWeb, he questioned that if spirits did exist and had anything to offer, then they ought to come and support the vice president's aspirations for the presidency.



“I told you I went to Walewale to see the graves of Bawumia’s parents and asked for their spiritual support. I told them that, if spirits indeed operate, then they should be behind me to give glory to their son Bawumia and themselves. I also went to CK Tedam’s grave to do the same thing because while he was alive, he really liked me,” he said.

Obiri Boahen further claimed that he feels neglected by the Akufo-Addo government because they have not offered him any appointment.







AM/KPE