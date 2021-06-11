I wept when Ghanaians backlashed us for holding 'coronavirus spreader' funeral for Sir John - Charles Owusu

Personal aide to the late Sir John, Charles Owusu

Personal aide to the late Sir John, Charles Owusu has noted that he couldn't hold back his tears when he realised Ghanaians backlashed the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and organizers of Sir John's funeral for breaching COVID-19 safety protocols.



According to him, he could not fathom why Sir John's funeral was singled out for scrutiny when several funerals have been held in the country since President Akufo-Addo called for the strict adherence of the protocols.



Reacting to calls that they should face the law, Charles Owusu said he doesn't mind going to jail because he holds the deceased dear to his heart.

“There have been numerous funerals since the restrictions; so why have they singled out Sir John’s funeral? It is sad this is happening after his death but we can’t fight the law."



“We will avail ourselves for the law to take its course if need be. I won’t mind going to jail because of Sir John if they want to take us to court, they can but I have been saddened by the development and have wept bitterly,” he added in an interview on Asempa FM's Ekosii Sen programme.



The funeral of the former Chief Executive Officer of Forestry Commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie was held on June 3 at Sakora Wonoo in the Ashanti Region.



Photos and videos that went viral on social media show how many sympathizers disregarded the COVID-19 safety protocols in the presence of President Akufo-Addo and his vice, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.



The Ghana Medical Association, among other stakeholders, described the funeral as a coronavirus spreader event.