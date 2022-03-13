0
I will amass more votes for NPP if I'm given the nod as regional chairman - Paul Amaning

Sun, 13 Mar 2022 Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

Paul Amaning, the Eastern Region New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful has touted that he is the best person to secure a resounding victory for the NPP if given the nod as regional chairman.

Eyeing the chairmanship position in the Eastern Region, he said he would institute knowledge, skills and strategies that would advance and transform the party to win more seats for the party in the 2024 elections.

“I am optimistic because of experience and unique qualities I possess, believe I will help, support and assist the NPP amass more votes for the predecessor of President Akufo-Addo in the region in Election 2024 because I’ve worked closely with leadership of the party for a very long time,"he told Kingdom FM.

He added that the NPP deserves to stay in power beyond 2024 to consolidate the gains of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s administration.

He insisted that the NPP’s 2024 victory will depend on the actions of constituency and regional executives, hence the need for the leadership to strive for unity.

