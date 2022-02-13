I will be a coward if I allow you to perpetuate falsehood – Dormaahene pokes Otumfuo again

Dormaahene and Otumfuo engage in verbal banter

Dormaahene accuses Otumfuo of peddling falsehood



Otumfuo is not bigger than me, says Dormaahene



The Omanhene of Dormaa Traditional Area, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II has once again called out the overlord of the Ashanti Kingdom, Nana Otumfuo Osei Tutu II over what he describes as a deliberate attempt by the Ashanti king to twist history.



The accusation of warping history levelled against the Asantehene by the Dormaahene has in the last few months engendered controversy between the two traditional leaders.

Otumfuo in his last response to Dormaahene stated that allegiance to the Golden Stool is a privilege and not servitude as the Dormaahene was reported to have alleged.



According to Otumfuo who sent his response to the Dormaahene during the first meeting of the Asante Traditional Council for the year, the Dormaahene owes allegiance to the Ashanti Kingdom.



But in a new video in which Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II was addressing a group of his subjects, the Dormaahene reiterated his allegations against Otumfuo while emphasizing his resolve to ensure history is not distorted.



“What I plead of my people especially Bonos is that no one should disrespect Ashantis, we don’t have an issue with the Ashantis and indeed we don’t have an issue with the Asantehene. But when it comes to history, we have an issue with him,” Nana Agyemang Badu II stated in his address given in the Bono language.

He noted that being quiet about the subject will make him a coward and a bad leader.



“I have been advised not to speak and I am supposed to give respect to those who have advised me. But must I keep quiet on what is untruth? That will mean I am not a chief, I will be a coward,” he stated adding that “Nana, if you had not said anything untruthful, I would have had reason to end the issue. But the response you gave me holds some falsehood and I will say it.”



While the Otumfuo had stated that Nana Agyemang Badu II swore allegiance to the Golden Stool, the Dormaahene tagged the claim as untrue.



“All that we as Bonos are demanding is respect. The truth is Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu I didn’t go to Kumasi to serve. So no chief should sit in his palace and make such statements. My grandfather did not go into Ashanti servitude. It was the indirect rule brought about by the whiteman through the Ashanti Confederacy. Even with that, we went at our own will, we were not forced by the whites.

“Initially, the people of Techiman didn’t want to go but they eventually joined and were the first people to exit followed by Dormaas. My grandfather joined in April 1850 and by July 1850 he had exited. So it was about the Confederacy which the white man sent everyone so we all come together. Whoever doubts should read the work of Mantey Klolley Commission on what caused the people of Bono to separate from Asahti. It is in there, it was because of cheating,” the chief said.



According to the Dormaahene, the people of Dormaa left the Ashanti Confederation due to cheating on the part of Ashantis in terms of benefits and resource allocation.



In the video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Dormaahene further pointed out certain claims made by the Otumfuo and Ashantis which he stated were untruth.



Among other things, Oseadeyo Agyeman Badu II who is a High Court judge said that contrary to assertions by the people of Ashanti, the constitution of Ghana does not regard the Otumfuo to be above paramount chiefs.

He said that Otumfuo by the setup of the Ashanti chieftaincy structure is elevated above paramountcies under his jurisdiction.



However, the Dormaahene added that the authority of the Otumfuo is limited to his jurisdiction adding that the Chieftaincy Act puts the Asantehene and all paramount chiefs in one category.



