I will be killed if I go to Kumasi – Odike explains why he has not apologised to chiefs

Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike

Founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP), Akwasi Addai Odike, has said that he has not yet gone to Kumasi to apologise to the Chiefs for the comments he made against them because he is afraid for his life.

He said that because he is still banished from Kumasi, he will be attacked and killed as soon as he steps there, 3news.com reports.



He added that the situation affords no opportunity to present himself to the Kumasi Traditional Council.



“If anybody sees you around the vicinity, they can kill you… So, I don’t have any other means to reach out to our traditional authorities to apologise,” Odike is quoted to have said in an interview on TV3.



In an interview on Oyerepa Radio, Odike rebuked the chiefs for failing to help end the ‘galamsey’ menace.



He went ahead to urge the youth to rise and demonstrate against the chiefs if the traditional rulers fail to come clean on their roles in or stance against illegal mining.

Earlier, the Kumasi Traditional Council performed rituals to banish Akwasi Addai, who is popularly known as Odike, for accusing Ashanti chiefs of condoning illegal mining.



According to the Kumasi Traditional Council, the businessman turned politician made inciteful statements that the Council deemed to be distasteful, unsubstantiated, and meant to dent the image of Manhyia.



The chiefs slaughtered a ram as part of the rituals to banish him.



Meanwhile, Oyerepa FM, which was ordered to shut down for allowing Odike to use their platform to berate the chief, has resumed operation.



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





Watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud below:







IB/BOG