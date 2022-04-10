I will be the happiest man on earth if I leave Parliament – Kennedy Agyapong brags

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central

Kennedy Agyapong, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, says he is not scared by the prospect of being axed from Parliament.



Kennedy Agyapong and two other MPs are the subject of a probe by the Privileges Committee of Parliament over their absence from the house for fifteen sittings.



Alongside Henry Quartey and Sarah Adwoa Safo, the vocal MP will have his fate decided by the committee when Parliament resumes sitting.

Speaking to the issue, Kennedy Agyapong identified the Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, as the brain behind what he suspects is a scheme to oust him from Parliament.



He said on Oman FM that leaving parliament would not hurt him as it will prevent people from begging for support from him.



“I will be happy if I leave Parliament because no one will come to me for money again. If you come to me, I will direct you to your MP. I’ve led a good life so I won’t become poor if I leave Parliament.



“Muntaka is defending us and he’s saying it’s Muntaka’s decision and not that of the NDC caucus. If I leave Parliament, I’d be the happiest man because no one can come to my house for money. I have no problem leaving Parliament,” he said.



Kennedy Agyapong also threatened to release a list of NDC MPs who, in his view, have absented themselves from parliament for fifteen sittings.

The MP further made some allegations against Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, claiming that he flew private jets during the Mills-Mahama government.



“On February 15, 2010, he departed and came back on February 17, 2010, with a special flight. Okudzeto, what is a special or chartered flight?



“On March 7, Okudzeto Ablakwa left the country again with EK-782 which is Emirates, and came back on March, 11; with another jet called EK-781,” Agyapong quoted from the said documents.