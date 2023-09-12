I will be the last person to deprive anybody of promotion – IGP

IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare

Dr George Akuffo Dampare, the Inspector General of the Ghana Police Service has emphatically stated that he has no interest in depriving any police officer of their rightful promotion.

His comments came in response to allegations of promotion interference raised during committee hearings.



This comes after COP Alex Mensah alleged that some police officers including himself are denied promotions due to them because the process is influenced by the IGP.



In response to these allegations, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare indicated that he is the last to interfere in the promotions of police officers.



“Honourable chair, if I may say something slightly on that matter because I was going to add a little thing in respect of that question. Because my brother did refer to the privilege I had benefitted from that.



"But the most important thing is that I will be the last person and the very last person to deprive anybody of his promotion. I can't even think of that,” he said.



He added that not even the members of the promotion and appointment board influence the promotion of police officers.

“My colleagues who worked with us in the context of the appointment and promotion board, cannot even think of that. We work as a team,” he noted



