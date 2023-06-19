I will beat Mahama in the north, change the Zongos – Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has said that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is afraid of him because they know the 2024 election would be over before it even started if he was made the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Speaking to some supporters of the NPP in Accra over the weekend, Dr. Bawumia said that the NDC knows he will beat their candidate, John Dramani Mahama, in all the regions in the northern parts of Ghana and reduce their votes in their strongholds, which is why they are so afraid of him.



He added that it is no surprise that the NDC is doing all it can to make sure that he (Dr. Bawumia) does not become the flagbearer of the NPP.



“Are they not telling you to vote for me? They know that if the NPP selects Bawumia as their flagbearer, their campaign will fall underwater. They know their campaign is over. They would be in trouble. They know we would break the eight.



“They know John Mahama can’t take me on in the north. I will be him in the north… They know the Zongos would change; is that not so? And even Volta, we would get something from there.



“They are saying don’t vote for Bawumia; vote for somebody else. You are going for [a] competition with somebody, and they want to select a striker for you. Is that the way? No,” he said.



The vice president, therefore, urged delegates of the NPP to vote massively for him in the upcoming primaries.

