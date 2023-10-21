I will bring Alan back to the NPP – Ken Agyapong

New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful Kennedy Agyapong has vowed to bring the leader of the Movement for Change, Alan Kyerematen, back to the party.

Speaking to NPP delegates in the Tamale South and Tamale Central constituencies, in the Northern Region, Ken Agyapong assured that Alan would be an NPP member again if he (Ken) becomes the flagbearer of the party.



He, therefore, urged delegates of the NPP to vote for him in the upcoming November 4, 2023, presidential party because he is the person who can unite the NPP.



“All Alan supporters here, I want you to support me because I want unity.



“And if you vote for me and I become the flagbearer, I assure you that I would bring Honourable Alan Kyerematen back to the party,” Ken, who is the Member of Parliament for Assin Central, said.



About Alan’s resignation from the NPP and running as an independent candidate in the 2024 election:

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, on Monday, September 25, 2023, Alan Kyerematen announced his decision to leave the NPP and also contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 presidential elections.



He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers' and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



Alan added that his presidential ambition would be run by a movement led by the youth.

“To actualise this goal, I will establish and lead a new MOVEMENT FOR CHANGE in Ghana. The brand logo for the MOVEMENT is the Monarch Butterfly, which politically symbolizes change and transformation, hope, and positivity. It also communicates strength, endurance, spirituality, and trust, which are key traits that I cherish as a Political Leader. In Akan, it is known as Afrafranto. The brand motto of the MOVEMENT is “Ghana Will Rise Again,” which symbolizes hope for the future of Ghana.



“The new Movement will be led and powered by the youth of Ghana. Out of the over 17 million registered voters in the 2020 general election, the youth aged 18-35, years constituted over 9.4 million voters representing 55% of the total voters,” he said.



Watch Ken’s remarks in the video below:









Vote for me and when I win, I will bring Hon. Alan Kyeremanteng back to the party (NPP) pic.twitter.com/qxknI21SKL — Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong (@honkenagy) October 21, 2023

BAI/NOQ



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.