I will build NPP into an all-inclusive party for 2024 – Former Foreign Affairs Minister

Akwasi Osei Adjei New New Akwasi Osei-Adjei has announced his intentions to be Chairman of the NPP

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: Aba Bentum, Contributor

A former Foreign Affairs Minister under the President Kufour-led government and Member of Parliament for Ejisu-Juaben Constituency, Akwasi Osei Adjei, has promised to build an all-inclusive New Patriotic Party in order to retain power in the next general election in 2024.

This comes after speculation of the former legislator running for the chairmanship of the New Patriotic Party had gone viral in the last few months.

Speaking on Oman FM, Mr. Adjei confirmed the rumours and affirmed his intention to participate in the polls.

According to him, it is now time for the next leadership of the party to bring all and sundry to the table in order to break the eight and sustain power beyond 2024.

He further intimated that the New Patriotic Party is the party of choice for Ghanaians and regardless of the current global economic crises, the NPP will remain the party for Ghanaians as government is capable of reviving the economy to improve the lives of the citizens.

He, therefore, called on the grassroots to rally behind his candidature.

Mr. Adjei over the years has contributed enormously to the growth of the party. This includes the adoption of orphan constituencies in the Central and Northern regions.

He also contributed to the campaigns of Mr Adu Boahen, former President Kufour and President Akufo-Addo among many other commitments to the party. He has also been tipped by many as the right man for the job.

