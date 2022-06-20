I will change Ghana in 6 months – Kofi Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo, Flagbearer of the Liberal Party of Ghana

Founder and Leader of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), Percival Kofi Akpaloo has asserted upon his election as President of Ghana, the country will see a drastic change in 6 months.

He urged Ghanaians to kick the two leading parties in the country to the curb as they have done the country a disservice.



“Ghanaians need to push the NPP and NDC to the curb by coming to their senses and voting the LPG into power to turn things around. It will take me 6 months to turn things around when I am President and this is all through confidence,” he stated.



Sharing some of his foremost policies to transform the country, he mentioned the ban on the importation of poultry.



“I don’t even know why we import poultry to Ghana. I will ban the importation of poultry in 6 months after being elected President,” he told Happy98.9FM’s Don Kwabena Prah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ political talk show.

The planting of maize and rearing of fish is one of the many ways through which he promised to improve the capacity of local poultry farmers.



“Feed is a serious problem and we will plant more maize and rear fishes to cater for that. I say I will ban the importation of poultry in 6 months because it takes 2 months for broilers to mature.”



According to him, the investment into the poultry sector will see some selected poultry farmers receive as much as $5 million to expand their business. “We import poultry worth $500million per year but if we are able to raise enough birds locally, then this money can be injected into our economy, protect our currency and increase employment.”