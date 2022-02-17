'I will come out with personal issues I have with IGP' - Abronye vows after bail

Kwame Baffoe alias Abronye DC, NPP Bono Regional Chairman

Bono Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe known popularly as Abronye has indicated that no amount of populist incarceration will prevent him from speaking his mind.

Police arrested him after inviting Abronye to answers questions with regards to his claims that the former President of Ghana had plans to organize a coup.



He was charged with two counts of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to breach of peace.



The Bono Region Chairman was detained and arraigned before court on February 16, 2022 and was granted bail to the tune of GHC 100,000 and is expected back in court on March 9, 2022.



Speaking to the media after he was granted bail, Abronye DC in directing his arsenals to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare, indicated that he cannot be gagged by the police chief.

He indicated that he will in the coming weeks make known personal issues he has with IGP George Akuffo Dampare which has got nothing to do with the ongoing case.



“I think the next court date is on the ninth but what I will like to say is that no amount of this populist incarceration will injunct me from voicing out or speaking my mind.



"In the coming days, from tomorrow going, I will come out with some personal issues that I have with the IGP which has nothing to do with the next court date which is on the ninth,” he said.