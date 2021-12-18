I will contest NPP General Secretary position – Musah Superior hints

Musah Superior

It appears John Boadu will have a fierce battle in the General Secretaryship slot when the New Patriotic Party (NPP) goes for its 2022 National Delegates Congress as former Tamale mayor, Musah Superior has hinted he will contest him.

In a press release dated December 15, 2021, to officially declare he intends, Musah Superior disclosed the decision to contest the General Secretary position follows the calls he is receiving from the rank and file of the party to serve in that role.



He said as someone who has contributed to the NPP since its formation, he feels compelled to respond to the calls by the party fanatics.



Musah Superior, however, indicated that in the coming days he will meet with the party people and make his vision public.



He entreated his supporters to respect the directives issued by the Party not to use the venue of our upcoming National Conference in Kumasi as a campaign ground.



"Let’s respect and comply with decisions made by the Party." He said.



Read the full release below:

Press Release



I will contest for General Secretary of the NPP



I have reflected on my contributions to the New Patriotic Party from the days of the Danquah/Busia Club in the 1990s through to the days the Party was formed and launched in July 1992. As a “foundation” member of the party, I have decided to contest for the position of General Secretary in the 2022 National Delegates Congress of our great Party.



My decision to contest for the General Secretary position has been made even stronger by calls from the rank and file of the party on me to serve in that role. As a true, loyal, and dedicated member who is desirous in serving the New Patriotic Party in any capacity, I feel obliged to respond positively to the calls by the numerous party people across the country.



The government of the New Patriotic Party has performed well, and we must build on the successes chalked by the government as part of our strategy to secure victory in 2024. It is for this reason that I offer myself for the General Secretary position to lead in galvanizing the grassroots to re-build a stronger, thoughtful, and more efficient Party capable of energizing and mobilizing first our supporters and sympathizers, and then millions of non-NPP voting citizens across the country to compete meaningfully in the 2024 general elections.



The spirit of our Party must be brought back. We must be ready now and at all times to properly plan and execute an efficient and innovative campaign for victory in the 2024 General Elections. I have the capacity and the strength to find the lost spirit, revive the dormant party structures across the country, and serve the party people with purpose, greater assertion, and conviction in the mandate l seek.

In the coming days, I shall formally make my vision public in my interaction with the party people across the country. I entreat my supporters and sympathizers to respect the directives issued by the Party not to use the venue of our upcoming National Conference in Kumasi as a campaign ground. Let’s respect and comply with decisions made by the Party.



Thank you.



Signed



Musah Superior