4
Menu
News

I will continue to support Akuapem North MP – Sammi Awuku

Dokua Awuku Samuel Awuku made this known when he spoke on Accra-based Asempa FM

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: mynewsgh.com

Director-General for the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Samuel Awuku has indicated that until the New Patriotic Party (NPP) opens nominations for party members to express their interest in contesting for parliamentary candidates in their various constituencies, he will continue to support the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah Adjei.

He disclosed that until the party opens nominations, he will not want to declare any form of interest in the seat to destabilize the current government.

Samuel Awuku made this known when he spoke on Accra-based Asempa FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com

“I will make my intentions known when the party opens nominations so until then, I am supporting the Member of Parliament and the Chief Executive to ensure that they succeed. When nominations are opened, I will consult my appointing authority among others before I will declare my intentions.

Before I go into elections, I do three things, I listen, I ask and check for myself if the grounds are fertile enough for me before I go in for the contest. If the grounds are not conducive for me, I will not go in to waste my money,” he said.

On his chances in case he will contest, he indicated that elections are not a straight jacket and need a lot of work to ensure victory.

“I don’t think so. It’s a contest. There is no easy election, you will work for the vote.”He revealed.

Source: mynewsgh.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha