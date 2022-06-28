I will create a vibrant party - Asabee after picking Number 7 on NPP ballot

Stephen Asamoah Boateng, NPP National Chairman hopeful

An aspirant for the position of National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has stated that if given a chance he would create a vibrant party that is hungry to retain power.

This comes after Stephen Asamoah Boateng picked the number 7 slot on the ballot.



He has stated that the Danquah-Busia-Dombo tradition has a shared tradition established in unity by different people with a common belief that together each person can chart their course and fulfil their destiny in freedom under democratic rule.



“So, the power underlying our tradition has never been an individual affair but rather, a shared belief in common democratic principles based on a shared philosophy. What exactly is this shared philosophy espoused by our founding fathers?



“It is “to liberate the energies of the people for the growth of a property-owning democracy in this land, with right to life, freedom and justice, as the principles to which the government and the laws of the land should be dedicated in order specifically to enrich life, property and liberty of each and every citizen.



“My firm belief is that our shared philosophy can be actualized for our country, it can also be realized for the Elephant family when the NPP’s government is properly supported by a vibrant party leadership which constantly reviews, assesses, and seeks to protect the positive aspirations of our cherished members across the country and in the diaspora,” he has stated.

Mr. Asamoah Boateng said that he sees three clear questions begging for answers, which are;



1. How will our Party’s leadership restore the spirit of discipline, patriotism, honesty, sacrifice and public service that our founding fathers established for our tradition and our nation?



2. How does our Party’s new leaders bridge the gap within the entire membership and our government to ensure the fulfilment of our promise to our rank and file and, bring prosperity to the people of our country at the same time?



3. What kind of skill set is needed in the Party’s leadership to ensure unity, re-organization and the release of the Party’s energies to break the 8? These questions are germane as we think about the current performance of our Party whilst in government and beyond 2024.



“We simply cannot ignore these. These have been on my mind, and, I have pondered and searched my heart and come to the strong belief that I am up to the task. In short, by the Grace of God, I have what it takes to build a formidable team to provide solid answers. Our Party is at the crossroads and, together we need to make the concerted effort to make history,” he stated.

He stated that this is not the time for funfair.



“We are in a difficult moment, and we have a job to do as a team of gallant party members. Since the era of the great B. J. da Rocha, Peter Ala Adjetey, Samuel Odoi-Sykes, Jake Otanka Obetsebi-Lamptey, Peter Mac Manu, and Freddie Wosemawu Blay, the Party has gone through many challenges, defeats and victories. There are many lessons to be learnt from our shared history and we cannot shirk that responsibility which destiny has entrusted to us. My vision is to build a solid team of party executive members with the capacity to organise and position the NPP as a preferred party of choice poised to win elections.



“I am going to lead a very hungry team of NPP grassroots youth, women and wise elders. I will inculcate in our youth the ingredients of learning and growth, the character of go-getter with high level of energy, focus and commitment and, a winning mentality. We are a confident party and we know what we want. I therefore call on you to join me and create the refreshing change that we all yearn for. This is our call, and this is our time. Join me as I seek to become the next Chairman of the New Patriotic Party to ensure a Party that is responsive to the needs of its members and fulfil the philosophy of our founding fathers whilst preparing to break the ‘8’ in 2024,” he stated.