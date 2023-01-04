I will deal with you if you trespass again – Drobonsohene warns Agogo Police Commander

File photo

Nana Dankwah Dwubin-Siaw II, the Chief of Drobonso in the Sekyere Afram Plains District of the Ashanti Region has warned the Commander of the Agogo District Police, Mr. Owusu Bempah to desist from conducting operations in territories not under his control.

Sekyere Afram Plains, according to Nana Dwubin Siaw, is under the control of the Kumawu Police Command, making it unlawful for the Agogo Police Commander to operate there and cause disturbance.



Nana Dwamena Dankwah Dwubin Siaw claimed at a press conference called by the Drobonso Traditional Authority that the police always kill cattle belonging to residents and sell them for profit.



Because of this, the police commander has been forbidden from venturing outside of his area of control (Agogo), for fear that the Chief of Drobonso will permit his men to engage the police commander in combat.

“Agogo Police commander, don’t you ever come to my area to kill cattle again. If you do so then you are calling for war, I’ll allow my boys to face you boot for boot and we’ll know who is superior. Your jurisdiction doesn’t go beyond Sekyere Afram Plains. It ends at Agogo district…”



Nana Dwubin Siaw nonetheless pleaded with the Regional Security Council and the Inspector General of Police to intervene, or else he would deal with the Police Commander.



TWI NEWS