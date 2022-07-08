0
Menu
News

'I will die NPP' - Adomako Baafi on being sidelined

Video Archive
Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com

Former Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi says his love for the party is “unbreakable” despite attempts to sideline him.

He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that, he will never depart from the party even in their difficulties.

“I will continue to speak and defend the party,” he said.

He continued, “I still love NPP and will die as an NPP member.”

Yaw Adomako Baafi's comment comes after observations by some party members that he has been treated ‘badly’ within the party.

"I pray one day I will be recognized. It’s a matter of time. That is politics,” he added.

Source: peacefmonline.com
Disclaimer
WATCH TWI NEWS
Let's cut Bawumia some slack – Assibey-Yeboah
Court strikes out charges against NPP's Abronye
The most powerful politician who cannot be touched
What happens to the players who played in the qualifiers? - Delay asks
This is not BBL, my body is all natural - Korkor Afia Schwarzenegger
Africa is already part of Russia-Ukraine war – Ukrainian President’s aide
Bawumia will help break the 8 – NPP MP
Nat'l Cathedral: We have no information on construction – PPA
Nitiwul pleads with striking teachers
New E-Levy charges as GRA begins full implementation
Related Articles: