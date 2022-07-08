'I will die NPP' - Adomako Baafi on being sidelined

Fri, 8 Jul 2022 Source: peacefmonline.com
Former Communications Director for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Adomako Baafi says his love for the party is “unbreakable” despite attempts to sideline him.
He told NEAT FM’s morning show, 'Ghana Montie', that, he will never depart from the party even in their difficulties.
“I will continue to speak and defend the party,” he said.
He continued, “I still love NPP and will die as an NPP member.”
Yaw Adomako Baafi's comment comes after observations by some party members that he has been treated ‘badly’ within the party.
"I pray one day I will be recognized. It’s a matter of time. That is politics,” he added.
