'I will do the coup myself' - Oliver Barker-Vormawor issues fresh threats

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, Convener of the #FixTheCountry Movement, has reiterated his intention to stage a coup in Ghana.



The social media activist was not happy with the Attorney General (AG), Godfred Yeboah Dame, stating that 266 MPs participated in the processes leading up to the approval of the Electronic Transactions Levy (E-levy).

The AG in a document filed at the Supreme Court following a suit by some members of the Majority makes specific reference to the Second Reading of the tax policy, stating that 266 members were present when the question was put on the floor.



On the actual approval of the policy, Godfred Dame said voting was by a voice vote and therefore allegations about the number present are immaterial.



But on April 30, 2022, Barker-Vormawor in a post on his Facebook timeline said:



"This Attorney-General does not fear God. He is claiming that the sick and bedridden Chieftaincy Minister actually went into the Chamber and voted for the E-levy even though we all saw that the guy was stuck in his ambulance.

"If the Supreme Court actually throws away the last of its dignity; to join the puppet master in that deception; all just to punish Ghanaians with E-Levy at all cost; so that they Article 71 holders can live large at the expense of the People.



"Then at that juncture dier, we have crossed the rubicon of No return and I will do the Coup myself."



He later described the Army as “useless.”



"Useless Army," his post concluded.

Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor was recently arrested by the police and charged with “Treason Felony” for a similar comment he made via the same medium.



“If this E-Levy passes after this cake bullshit, I will do the coup myself. Useless Army!” February 11, 2022, Facebook post read.



The Tema High Court on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, granted him a GHC2 million bail with two sureties, one of whom must deposit documents covering a landed property within the jurisdiction of the court.



Barker-Vormawor as part of his bail conditions is to report to the police once a week.

