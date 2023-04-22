15
I will drink poison and die if Bawumia is elected flagbearer – Ken Agyapong's boy

Kennedy Agyapong And Dr Bawumia Alex Tetteh is confident that Kennedy Agyapong will topple Dr Bawumia in the NPP flagbearer contest

Sat, 22 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The founder and leader of pressure group, Citizen Eye Ghana (CITEG), has dismissed any possibility of Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia winning the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearership.

Ahead of the NPP’s upcoming flagbearer election, Dr Bawumia who is enjoying massive endorsements among the leadership of the NPP and government officials is deemed as one of the frontrunners in the race.

However, Mr Alex Tetteh who is a member of the campaign team for Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, a contender in the race says the vice president has no chance of winning.

“The day that you see that delegates have elected Bawumia... I will drink poison and die. You will not hear me speak on the radio again,” a confident Alex Tetteh proclaimed during an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia morning show.

In his estimation, delegates of the NPP have set out to vote against the vice president who has failed to seek their welfare and is only seeking to buy his way through the contest.

“Let the time come and we will see. You think you can just give someone money and go sit somewhere after four years then you come back to them? See how dejected NPP delegates have become despite their party being in power. It is as if they are rather in opposition,” he stated.

Despite the wide endorsement received by Dr Bawumia, Mr Alex Tetteh argues that it is rather individuals with parochial interests who are supporting the vice president and not actual delegates of the NPP.

He noted that Kennedy Agyapong will win the NPP flagbearership due to his record of promoting delegates’ welfare and fidelity to the party.



GA/SARA

