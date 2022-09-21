I will either contest for NDC national chairman or retire – Asiedu Nketia

Asiedu Nketia will go toe-to-toe with Ofosu Ampofo for the national chairmanship

General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia has given further credence to reports that he may be lacing up his boots to contest for the national chairmanship position of the party.

Speaking on Accra-based Radio Gold on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, Asiedu Nketia unequivocally declared that he will not seek re-election for his position which he has held since 2005.



According to Asiedu Nketia, his options are now limited to two which is to either retire from serving as a party official or elevate to the position of national chairman.



“I will not contest the general secretary position for the NDC. I have two other options at hand; Either I go for the chairmanship or retire from politics,” he said.



Prior to his confirmation, there have multiple reports of Asiedu Nketia’s decision to contest the position of NDC national chairman.

Meanwhile, the current National Chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo has declared his intention to seek re-election.



The party has slated a national congress for December 17, 2022, where national executives will be elected.



GA/DA