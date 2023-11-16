I will employ an aide to translate parliamentary proceedings for me – NPP aspirant

Kwabena Nyame, a known New Patriotic Party (NPP) serial caller in the Ashanti region, has announced his candidacy for the Bekwai constituency in primaries scheduled for February 2024.

According to him, despite not having a formal education, he is determined to vie for the position of Member of Parliament (MP), citing his ability to contribute to parliamentary proceedings.



In response to inquiries about his educational background, Nyame acknowledged the setback of not being educated but added that he had practical sense one can bring to the floor of parliament.



“What you are saying is the truth but it is not about the schooling, but the sense that you can make on the floor of parliament to convince the speaker on topical issues,” he said.



Addressing concerns about his ability to engage in legislative discussions, Nyame revealed his approach. “I will need an aide, so I will employ an aide who is an expert in financial economics to brief me on proceedings. If the person briefs me, why can't I talk on the floor of parliament?" he asserted.



Speaking in an interview on Hello FM on November 15, 2023, Nyame defended his candidacy by highlighting his active involvement in the Bekwai constituency. He explained that he has been attending various community events and funerals.



He pointed out that the decision by the sitting MP Joseph Osei Owusu not to seek re-election has created a vacancy in the constituency, prompting him to step in.

“I have served in the Bekwai constituency very well, that is where I vote, and I’m always present at every funeral and program. Hon Joe Wise has made a decision not to contest again so the seat has been made vacant and we have to step in,” he added.







AM/SARA



