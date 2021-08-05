I will fight corruption like you fought the health crisis - Kissi Agyebeng to Akufo-Addo

Kissi Agyebeng with President Nana Akufo-Addo

• Kissi Agyebeng said he will suppress and repress corruption

• The Special Prosecutor believes corruption will be minimized under his watch



• He was sworn into office by President Nana Akufo-Addo



Newly appointed Special Prosecutor, Kissi Agyebeng has promised to fight corruption just as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo dedicated himself to tackling health crisis in Ghana.



He made this statement during his swearing-in ceremony at the Jubilee House on Thursday, August 5, 2021, where he noted that the country has been plagued by a health crisis and corruption.



He said, “Mr. President, we are confronted with two pandemics, one is a health crisis and its outlook is very macabre. The other is not a health crisis, but it is also a pandemic, and that is corruption and corruption-related activities.”

“The zeal with which your administration has approached the fight in respect to the health crisis, I also see and respect the other pandemic which is corruption, and as I come into this office, I pledge to the people of Ghana as I said two weeks ago, that I am going to work assiduously to suppress and repress corruption,” the legal practitioner added.



The 43-year-old went on to say, “I said two weeks ago in parliament that I will not be naïve to assume that I’m coming to stop corruption, but as much as possible, my office is going to drive it down and repress it to its barest minimum. When my name was mentioned as the nominee for this position, much was said about my nomination, but nothing negative was said about my competence; everything was about my youthfulness, but if that is so, Mr. President, I can only express the appreciation of the youth to you, that you have given youthful persons the opportunity to serve.”



Mr. Agyebeng stated that although fighting corruption would be tough, he will do his best to reduce the level of corruption under his watch.



Kissi Agyebeng was sworn into office by President Nana Addo-Dankwa Akufo-Addo on August 5, 2021.



