I will fulfil my promises – Suhum MP reassures constituents

The Member of Parliament for the Suhum constituency, Oboafo Kwadjo Asante, has reiterated his commitment to fulfill promises made to constituents to pursue the developmental agenda of the constituency.



He said this during his sod cutting ceremony on Friday, January 14, 2022, in fulfilment of one of his promises made to nananom, the local council of churches, the Muslim community, and the butchers association to build an ultra-modern abattoir to befit the status of the constituency.

The construction of the new abattoir which is solely funded by the Suhum MP's personal coffers is an urgent response to the distress call on him to come to the aid of the constituency.



"During my campaign, my attention was drawn to the bad state of the Suhum abattoir. The local council of churches was first to draw my attention, followed by Nananom, then the Butchers Association and later the Muslim community. The call was then coming from diverse groups which means indeed it is the need of the people and in that regards we need to respond to the distress call of the people," Oboafo Kwadjo Asante said.



Oboafo Kwadjo Asante in his one year as MP has embarked on numerous projects across almost every sector; education, employment, sports, roads, security, electrification, communication, social interventions, health and sanitation, for which he has received C=commendation from many.



The fulfilment of his promise to construct an ultra-modern abattoir for the constituency, has received lots of praises from constituents and a trust reposed in him.