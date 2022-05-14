I will fully support a campaign for Kennedy Agyapong to be NPP flagbearer – Ex-UTAG President

Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong

A former President of the University Teachers Association of Ghana, Professor Charles Marfo, has expressed his readiness to dedicate himself to a campaign for Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong to be elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party.



According to Prof. Marfo, he will devote all his time and resources to campaign for Kennedy Agyapong to win the flagbearership of the ruling party if he ever announces to join in the race.



He notes that the maverick MP has shown leadership and and capability to change the fortunes of country if he is eventually elected president.

“I like Kennedy Agyapong so much. If Kennedy makes up his mind to contest as presidential candidate today, I will leave everything I’m doing to support him,” he stated this assertion on Oyerepa Breakfast Time hosted by Akua Aseiduaa.



The NPP ahead of the 2024 presidential election have a huge task in selecting the successor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo whose mandate will end in 2024.



Ahead of the contest, some names within the NPP have emerged as contenders including Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and Trades Minister, John Alan Kojo Kyerematen who are seen to be the lead contenders.



There are however reports that the Assin North MP who is known major bankroller of the NPP may be considering joining the party’s race.