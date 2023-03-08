I will give a homosexual access to heaven over a corrupt person – Manasseh on silence of the church on corruption

Award-winning investigative journalist, Manasseh Azure Awuni has implored the Ghanaian Christian society to take a strong position against corruption.

Delivering a lecture on Ghana’s 66th Independence as part of the 75th Anniversary of the University of Ghana, Manasseh said the church in Ghana must take a firm position on serious matters such as corruption rather than homosexuality.



“The church should be the conscience of society, but it appears Ghana’s church only finds its voice when it’s about homosexuality. No science or common sense has been able to convince me that the anus is a sex organ. And if my child says he or she is trapped in the body of another sex, I will call a psychologist and not a human rights lawyer. But one does not have to be a homosexual to have concerns with the church in Ghana.



“The corruption and greed that makes people suffer and die needlessly in hospitals are worse than the effects of homosexuality. If I were to decide whether a homosexual or a corrupt person should have access to heaven, I will not think twice before giving the homosexual access. If our church is to be taken seriously, it should make its voice audible in the restoration of integrity in the country,” he stated.



His lecture largely focused on integrity as a virtue and in its importance in the fight against corruption in Ghana.



GA/SARA