I will give you a President in 2024 election – Ntim to NPP members

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim

National Chairman of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Stephen Ayesu Ntim, has assured party members that he will secure a victory for Ghana in the 2024 election.

According to him, during his campaign for the Chairmanship position of the party, he made an unequivocal promise that if the delegates elected him as National Chairman, he would deliver a President in 2024.



"Having fulfilled your part of the agreement by choosing me as the Flagbearer, I am reaffirming my commitment to you, distinguished delegates, that I will produce a President for you in December 2023. That is our shared aspiration, and nothing less," Chairman Ntim stated during his address to a gathering after the Presidential primary results were announced at the Accra Sports Stadium on November 4, 2023.



Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was elected as the Presidential candidate of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Saturday, November 4, 2023, to lead the party in the 2024 general election.



He garnered 118,210 votes in the Presidential primary held nationwide on November 4, 2023, with approximately 210,000 delegates participating in the voting process.



His closest rival, Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong, received 71,996 votes.

The other candidates, former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Member of Parliament for Mampong, Francis Addai Nimoh, secured 1,459 and 781 votes, respectively.



Following his election, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will face ex-President John Dramani Mahama, who received the endorsement of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) earlier this year.



The party's goal is to break the historical trend where no political party in Ghana has secured more than two consecutive terms under the Fourth Republic, which has been in place since 1992.



The 2024 election is expected to be fiercely contested between the governing New Patriotic Party and the largest opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC).