I will give you a showdown if you come to the north again and spew lies - Sagnarigu chairman warns Ken Agyapong

Alhaji Musah Fuseini Dangoomah, chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Sagnarigu, has warned Kennedy Agyapong a flagbearer hopeful of the party to refrain from spreading false information and allegations.

His warning is in response to allegations by Agyapong, that some NPP chairmen sold their vote during the NPP’s super delegates' election.



Speaking in an interview on Wontumi TV on October 23, 2023, he noted that Kennedy Agyapong has been undermining the unity and reputation of the NPP by making unfounded claims about individuals within the party.



He particularly highlighted the accusation made against himself, stating that Kennedy Agyapong alleged he had accepted GH¢100,000 and a brand-new pickup truck in exchange for his vote during the August 26 vote, an allegation chairman Dangoomah described as baseless and untrue.



"Ken is not a good person but rather a bad person. When Ken came to the Northern region, he wanted to start a fight. He said that Dr. Bawumia gave me a brand-new pickup and 1 billion to vote for him.



“I asked him who told him I took 1 billion and a brand-new pickup. He is an elderly person, so why would he be saying such things? He is a leader in the NPP, and the kind of things he has been saying; he cannot be a flagbearer because he doesn't speak the truth,” he said.

He continued "In the election that we went to, nobody gave me 1 billion, and nobody gave me a pickup. A lot of people do know the truth and have no idea that Ken is not a good person but rather a bad person peddling falsehood."



He cautioned Agyapong about the consequences of his actions, saying, "I want to tell Kennedy Agyapong that next time he comes to the Northern region, whatever he will come and say there, he should try and speak the truth because the NPP wants to break the eight.



“... I want to tell Ken that, for me, Chairman Dangoomah, the next time he comes to the Northern region and does that again, he will see. I will show him down," he warned after advising the Assin Central MP to take the option of joining the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



Kennedy will contest for the flagbearership slot along with three other contenders including Dr Bawumia, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and Francis Addai-Nimoh.



The NPP has slated November 4, 2023, to elect a successor to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as leader of the party.





