I will go independent to kick out Sosu – Disqualified NDC aspirant for Madina

A disqualified National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate hopeful for Madina, Prince Moses Zakaria, has vowed to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

The committee disqualified him because he once served as the General Secretary of the United Front Party (UFP); hence, he did not deserve to be a member of the party.



Speaking to the media, the disqualified parliamentary candidate aspirant said he will ensure the incumbent MP Francis Sosu loses his seat as he believes the MP is behind his disqualification



“Our elders have allowed Sosu and some other executives to undertake several machinations against me in Madina. Unfortunately, I have been disqualified in a way that is unfair by the vetting committee. I am declaring my independent candidature immediately. I will ensure that Sosu does not go back to parliament”, Citinewsroom.com quoted Mr. Zakaria.

Speaking on this development, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Greater Accra Regional Secretary, justified why the party has to disqualify him based on his eligibility.



“We are having challenges with his eligibility. He was a member of the UFP. He has also not fulfilled the four-year mandate requirement of the NDC constitution. Based on the guidelines that have been given to us, we had no option but to get him disqualified”, he explained.



