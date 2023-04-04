25
Menu
News

I will go independent to kick out Sosu – Disqualified NDC aspirant for Madina

Prince Moses Zakaria E1680583357163 Disqualified NDC parliamentary aspirant Prince Moses Zakaria

Tue, 4 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A disqualified National Democratic Congress parliamentary candidate hopeful for Madina, Prince Moses Zakaria, has vowed to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.

The committee disqualified him because he once served as the General Secretary of the United Front Party (UFP); hence, he did not deserve to be a member of the party.

Speaking to the media, the disqualified parliamentary candidate aspirant said he will ensure the incumbent MP Francis Sosu loses his seat as he believes the MP is behind his disqualification

“Our elders have allowed Sosu and some other executives to undertake several machinations against me in Madina. Unfortunately, I have been disqualified in a way that is unfair by the vetting committee. I am declaring my independent candidature immediately. I will ensure that Sosu does not go back to parliament”, Citinewsroom.com quoted Mr. Zakaria.

Speaking on this development, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie, Greater Accra Regional Secretary, justified why the party has to disqualify him based on his eligibility.

“We are having challenges with his eligibility. He was a member of the UFP. He has also not fulfilled the four-year mandate requirement of the NDC constitution. Based on the guidelines that have been given to us, we had no option but to get him disqualified”, he explained.

YNA/OGB

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha