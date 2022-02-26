I will go into full time politics in 2024, I’m ready to be arrested like Abronye – Computer Man

Abronye accuse former President Mahama of plotting coup

The founder and leader of Hope Generation Ministries, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man) has noted that the Ghana Police Service did no wrong in arresting the Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Kwame Baffoe (Abronye DC).



According to the controversial prophet who counts himself as a politician and a member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, being arrested by the police is an occupational hazard that comes with working in the political space.



“We are in a country where making such pronouncements can lead to your arrest and so his arrest by the police was not wrong. Sometime back Koku Anyidoho was arrested for making such pronouncement and he spent four days in the cells of BNI. Honourable Kennedy Agyapong was also arrested under the administration of the late President Mills, he also spent four days in the custody of BNI.

“It is not Kwame Abronye DCE’s time that things will be different,” Computer Man stated in an interview with Oman Channel.



Abronye was recently arrested by the police and charged with publication of false news after he claimed in an interview that former President John Dramani Mahama is plotting a coup with Al Qaeda terrorists.



He was subsequently put before a court and granted bail after spending a night in police custody.



In his interview with Oman Channel, Computer emphasized that “politics comes with three things; the first thing is police arrest; second is physical assault; and the third one is verbal assault.”



According to Computer Man, with his dream to go into full time politics in 2024, he has already psyched himself up for all the hazards that comes with it.

“Coming into fulltime politics, I’ve already prepared myself because I know I will be arrested by all means. Just yesterday I was telling my wife, my mom and my children that after 2024 I will close to Nsawam (prisons) because of the likelihood being remanded. I can’t do politics and fear arrest, I am prepared already,” he added.



The prophet however was of the view that Abronye may have evidence to back his allegations against former President Mahama, hence the need for a court trial to determine such.



