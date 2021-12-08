I will hand over power to the next elected president - Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Akufo-Addo pledges to sustain democracy, good governance

I won’t change electoral laws, says Akufo-Addo



Akufo-Addo vows to respect the two-term limit provided in Ghana’s constitution



President Nana Addo Dankwa-Akufo-Addo has guaranteed Ghanaians that he will uphold the electoral laws of the country by handing over power peacefully in 2025.



According to him, he will respect the two-term limit of presidential authority as provided in the constitution to ensure democracy and good governance prevails.

“I will not be an impediment to the conduct of free and fair, transparent elections. I will hand over power to the next elected president on 7 January 2025 and I will rally my fellow ECOWAS heads of state to take the pledge and support them as they continue to work towards democracy and good governance in their respective countries.”



President Akufo-Addo who was speaking at the 2021 Kofi Annan Peace and Security Forum at the Kofi Annan Peace Keeping Centre in Accra, added that he won’t tamper with the electoral laws before the 2024 elections



“As the president of the Republic of Ghana and current chair of the authority of the ECOWAS States and Government, I pledge to continue to respect the tenets of ECOWAS protocol on democracy and good governance.”



He said, “I will not take a course to make any substantial modification to the electoral laws in the last six months before the next elections. I will respect the two-term limit for the exercise of presidential authority as stipulated in the Constitution of the Republic of Ghana," Assase.com quoted