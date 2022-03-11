I will introduce e-forms for internal elections - Justin Kodua promises NPP delegates

General Secretary hopeful of NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua

As part of his vision as the next General Secretary hopeful for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua has promised to introduce the party to digitization to make the administrative work more efficient and effective.

According to the CEO of Youth Employment Agency (YEA), he was resolved to digitize the activities of the party based on the inaccessibility of nomination forms, coupled with failure to adhere to laid down processes and the general disaffection among the base of the party.



Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua maintained that it had become important to restructure their internal party mechanisms to be able to continue with the Danquah-Dombo-Busia tradition that supports rule of law, internal party competition and equal opportunity for all.



“As the party is poised to break the 8-year jinx, our ability to achieve this goal is fomented on how best we restructure our internal party mechanisms to respond to this great challenge…unfortunately, the process has been marred by reports of inaccessibility of nomination forms, failure to adhere to laid down processes and a general disaffection among the base of the party”, he said.



He added that the various viral videos of party members expressing their dissatisfaction with the process towards the internal elections depict a gloomy picture of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), going into the 2024 general elections.



He was of the view that recent events regarding the internal election process have reaffirmed his belief that the NPP cannot stick to the old ways of running the administration and expect new and improved results.

“We cannot stick to the old ways of party governance and expect new and improved results. Thanks to the innovative leadership of His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akuffo-Addo for the technological advancement in Ghana.



He however announced his vision to clout the New Patriotic Party with the power of technology when he elected him as the next General Secretary to ensure efficient and effective party administration and governance.



He further indicated the following technological interventions as his aspirations for the New Patriotic Party (NPP):



1. Introduction of Electronically Generated Electoral Forms (E-Forms) for all internal elections including Presidential and Parliamentary Primaries to minimize human interference in the process.



2. Introduction of NPP Electronic Register (E-Register) to maintain an efficient database of all members

3. Introduction of the NPP APP for dues collections and registration of new members.



4. Introduction of Biometric Party Membership Identity Cards



5. NPP Electronic Information Hub (E-Information Hub or simply EIH) to facilitate timely dissemination of information on all planned programs and activities of the party.



6. Introduction of Electronic Reporting System (E-Reporting) to replace the manual reporting system to improve accuracy.



7. Streamlining the party's website to make it more interactive for the vibrant and consistent engagement of the party's social media followers. There is an urgent need to have a robust online presence.

8. To enhance accessibility and constant party interactions, I shall establish a call centre. The Call Centre will certainly ensure constructive feedback from party members across the country and in the process, bring the governance of the party to the doorstep of our valued party members and sympathizers home and abroad.



He assured that these remarkable and forward-looking interventions will be implemented within his first 100 days in office as the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party.



“The implementation of the aforementioned interventions shall in no doubt resolve the avoidable mishaps in our internal party administration”, he indicated in a press statement copied to Peacefmonline.com.