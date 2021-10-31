'I will keep an open-door policy' - Ghana's High Commissioner to Canada promises

Ghana’s High Commissioner-Designate to Canada, Anselm R. Sowah giving the keynote address

Source: Joseph Kingsley Eyiah, Contributor

Ghana’s High Commissioner-Designate to Canada, H.E Anselm R. Sowah, has promised to keep an open-door policy as he takes over as the head of the Ghana Mission in Canada.

H.E. Sowah was speaking at the inauguration of the Alliance of Ghanaian-Canadian Associations-AGCA in Toronto on Saturday, October 30, 2021.



At the event, he swore into office the interim leadership of the AGCA headed by Mr. Emmanuel Duodu who is currently the President of the Ghanaian Canadian Association of Ontario (GCAO).



The new High Commissioner spoke about the mission’s plans to launch a new friendly-user website to offer easy access to Ghanaians in Canada to apply for Ghana passports and do official business with Ghana’s consulates in Canada.



The keynote speaker at the function was Nana Osabarima Sasraku of Akuapiman of North America also known in private life as Dr. Martin La-Kumi, a medical doctor based in Toronto.



As a veteran leader in the Toronto Ghanaian community, Dr. La-Kumi used the occasion to trace the history of Ghanaians in Canada and their efforts to come together as one formidable union of Ghanaians in Canada from coast to coast.



He then went on to praise the efforts of the various regional Ghanaian Associations in the country for coming together to form the AGCA.

He advised the interim leadership to work for the interest of all Ghanaians in Canada.



Canada’s High Commissioner to Ghana, H.E. Kati Csaba, who was invited to speak at the inauguration, sent a video message wishing AGCA well and promised to support the association’s efforts to seek the welfare of Ghanaians in Canada.



Other political leaders in Ontario including City Councillors and Members of Provincial Parliament sent their special congratulations to the AGCA.



The sponsors of the function included Ghana Remix in Toronto which organized an in-person raffle for attendees. Many other people joined the program virtually.



MCs for the program were Ms. Anna Aidoo of Endless Possibilities and, the eloquent Mr. Alex Darko of the Okuapiman Association of Toronto.



All Covid-19 protocols were observed at the Toronto Ghanaian Presbyterian Church premises where the function took place