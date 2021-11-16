I will lead Nana Konadu back into the NDC – Koku Anyidoho vows

Koku Anyidoho is a former deputy General Secretary of the NDC

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho has pledged to lead deliberations to ensure the wife of the founder of the party, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, returns to the party.

The wife of the late Flt Lt. Jerry John Rawlings has been out of the party for more than a decade now, following the formation of the NDP.



At the one-year anniversary of the passing of Rawlings, his daughter who is currently the legislator for Klottey Korle, Zanetor Agyeman Rawlings, appealed to the NDC to do whatever it takes to bring her mother back to the party.



“We cannot do it alone. It would take all of us. You don’t have to have a title or be an executive. And I’d like to use this occasion to also express my appreciation to the leadership of the NDC, to the rank and file, for the support and the show of love. And so, on behalf of my mother, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings, my siblings and myself, we say Thank You.”



“I would like to use the opportunity to ask that as we remember the old man, thinking that he’ll not pass what he did, let us recognize the fact that we don’t know when our last day would be, let’s make amends with those we have wronged. On this particular occasion, I’d say the thing that nobody wants to say: Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings is an integral part of this party. Let us do what we have to do to bring her back,” she appealed.



Reacting to the issue on Power FM midday news, Koku Anyidho, who was recently dismissed from the NDC for what the party termed as anti-party conduct, suggested that it would do the party well if they call back Konadu Rawlings.



“Let me tell you today. Without unity, the NDC will never win electoral power,” Anyidoho told Piesie Okrah.

He recounted how the NDC lost elections 2000 and 2004 because some key people had broken away from the party and assured that he will lead discussions to get the former first lady back to the party.



Asked how he would do that after he was expelled from the NDC, Anyidoho said he had not received any letter to that effect despite the party going public about it.



“I haven’t received any letter. It is Asiedu Nketiah who says he had sacked me from the party. If he is a man, he should come to my home and deliver the dismissal letter.



Anyidoho said his posture on the matter is stemmed from the fact that he is still part of the party, stressing that “I will lead her [Konadu] to the NDC.”



Meanwhile, the chairman of the party, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo has assured that he will work towards bringing Konadu Rawlings back.



At the memorial service of Mr. Rawlings, Ampofo stated, “I listened to our daughter making a very passionate appeal to the party and I want to assure her that we will take up the request with all the seriousness it deserves because the saying is unity lies strength and of course we as a party can only thrive when we bring all shades of opinion and work as a team.”