I will manage Ghana with only 20 ministers if elected as President – Dr. Ankrah

Dr Sam Ankrah

An independent presidential candidate, Dr Sam Ankrah, has promised to manage Ghana with only 20 ministers if elected.

He claimed that Ghana does not require more than twenty ministries.



He said that previous governments nominated more than twenty ministers to appease individuals who funded their campaigns.



In an interview with Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, the economist and strategist stated that some financiers finance political parties and presidential candidates in the hopes of gaining positions and other transactions.



Some even offer money to candidates in the hopes that their children will be appointed as ministers if that candidate wins, he said.



This, he observed, had resulted in an overburdened administration, which had led to corruption, mismanagement, embezzlement, and theft over the years.

To overcome this difficulty, if elected, he proposes to nominate only 20 ministers to govern the country.



“We don’t need too many ministers,” he explained. But, as I have stated, so many individuals contributed to the campaign that when you win, you must satisfy everyone. Some ministerial nominations are bought by wealthy persons for their children to be appointed.”



He emphasised that the 2024 general elections give Ghanaians the opportunity to vote out the NPP, disregard the NDC, and replace them with an experienced candidate.



He added that Ghanaians must stop talking and that if they truly want this change, we must elect him as president.