‘I will meet him in court’ – KT Hammond on Quayson’s contempt charge

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP and KT Hammond of Adamsi Asokwa

Adansi AAsokwa Member of Parliament, Kobina Tahir (KT) Hammond has spoken about his preparedness to respond to a contempt case brought against him by fellow MP, Janes Gyakye Quayson of Assin North.

KT, who also doubles as Minister of Trade and Industry had stated that Quayson will be jailed in a criminal trial he is currently facing in the High Court over forgery, perjury among others.



Court filings for KT to he held for contempt over his comments were filed late last week but reported in the media on Monday, July 10.



In his initial reaction to the contempt charge, KT Hammond told journalists that he did not categorically mean Quayson will go to jail but that comparing his case to an earlier one, he was going to be convicted.



“I said there is precedent, I don’t know if those lawyers know what precedent is. I think I predicated my case with the fact that there is what in legal terms is called precedent,” he told journalists.



That notwithstanding, he said he was ready to meet Quayson in court: “So, I will meet him in court. Served some substitute on me, they played a game on me with the document, I mean, why will they have to do that? I accepted it.



“I don’t run away from my responsibilities, I made a statement here in Parliament, if they want to take me up, go to court. At the end of the day that is where most of these matters end up,” he added.

