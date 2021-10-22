I will name my child after no-nonsense IGP for arresting Jesus Ahuofe – Computer Man

• IGP has been lauded for overseeing the arrest of the popular prophet

• Jesus Ahuofe in an interview said Shatta Wale will be shot in a gun attack



• Computer Man believes the prophet failed to apply discretion



Founder and Leader of Hope Generation Ministry, Prophet Eric Amponsah (Computer Man), has promised to honour the Inspector General of Police by naming his next child after him.



Speaking on the recent arrest of popular pastor, Jesus Ahuofe, Computer Man said the IGP deserves commendation for taking action against persons who hide behind religion and prophecies to make statements that cause fear and panic.



"The police have really done a good job. All the big-ups go to the newly appointed IGP appointed by the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo. I will definitely name my child after him. Mr Dampare, I will name my child after you not just because you are the IGP but for the good works you are doing,” Computer Man said.

While commending the IGP, Computer Man condemned Prophet known in real life as Stephen Akwasi for prophesying that Shatta Wale will die.



"If we had his (Dr Dampare) kind before things would not be the way they turned out to be. We had people sitting on social media claiming they have killed pregnant women, drank blood and even claimed that they eat human meat. Let them go and say the same things today and let’s see. Now everybody opens a YouTube channel and wants to thrive on controversial matters to gain viewership and subscribers to make money. That is what has ended Ahuofe where he is today,” he stated.



Jesus Ahuofe in an interview with an Accra-based Accra FM claimed that Shatta Wale will be shot on Monday, October 18, 2021.



The artiste on the said date with the help of some persons within his camp claimed that he has been attacked by some unknown gunmen.



Following the controversies that occurred on that Monday, Jesus Ahuofe was arrested for causing fear and panic while Shatta Wale and three other members of his team were arrested for publication of false news and causing fear and panic.

When they were arraigned before the court, all the suspects were remanded into police custody on Thursday, October 21, 2021.



However, Computer Man who says he is disgusted by the manner and authenticity of the prophecy on Shatta Wale and maintained that Jesus Ahuofe failed to apply discretion in making his statement.



